Clinch Valley Health announced that Anna Wess, FNP-C has joined its team and will be serving patients at Clinch Valley Physicians Associates.

“We are thrilled to add Anna to our team as a family medicine provider,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Anna’s experience and vast clinical knowledge will be a tremendous asset for our organization and most importantly, for our patients.”

Wess has been in nursing for 16 years and most recently served Richlands and the surrounding communities as a family nurse practitioner. She received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Wayesburg University in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania and her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University.

Living just outside of Richlands, Wess and her husband are committed to the betterment of Southwest Virginia. She has three children and welcomed her first grandchild in 2021. The birth of her granddaughter Ada has given Wess a new reason to promote the wellness and health of the community. Wess said, “I hope to do my part to create a more positive, healthier community for my own girls and my little granddaughter. I am looking forward to continuing my career as a family nurse practitioner at Clinch Valley Physicians Associates.”

In addition to management of acute and chronic conditions, Wess is interested in women’s health and healthy aging. Outside of work, Wess is a published essayist and focuses mostly on Appalachian life and culture. She also enjoys cooking, listening to Jimmy Buffett, and traveling with her family.

Wess is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 276-964-1281.