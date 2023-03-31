Abingdon Va. – Lauren Keene broke a Tazewell school record that stood for 41 years to highlight the Bulldogs effort in a nine team track meet March 28.

Keene won the 3,200 meter run, completing the course in 11 minutes and 58.72 seconds. That broke Charity Hurst’s record of 12 minutes six seconds set in 1982. Keene also won the 1,600 meters with a time of five minutes 46.90 seconds.

Landri Lallande won the shot and discus with Morla Lester third in the shot and second in discus. Summer Ward won the 100 meter hurdles in 19.65 seconds.

Lana Hackler was fourth in the 200 meters with Leah Keene fifth. Hackler was fourth and Keene sixth in the 100 meters.

In the boys’ meet Cassius Harris won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump. Drake Young finished sixth in both the 1,600 and the 3,200.

Dakota Quesinberry finished second in the 200 and Braxton Dowdy was fifth. Chase Noel won the 100 meters in 11.50 seconds and Quesinberry finished ninth. The Bulldog tracksters run at Patrick Henry of Glade April 6.