Tazewell County man charged with having gun on school property

He was reported to have gotten into a jeep and left the area. Responding officers found a jeep matching the description of the one they were seeking wrecked on Jones Chapel Road just west of the stadium. Residents near where the wreck occurred witnessed a male running away from the scene stating the male appeared intoxicated and that he had a firearm on his person. Given the proximity of the accident with the school complex and the fact the male had a firearm on his person and on foot, the attendees, players, and coaches were placed either in the field house or under the stadium and asked to “shelter in place” until the male could be located. Officers from the Cedar Bluff Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police assisted in attempt to locate the male subject. At approximately 8:09 pm, the male was located nearby the school complex in the Taco Bell parking lot and was placed into custody without incident. A firearm was also located and taken into custody of RPD as well.