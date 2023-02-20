Tazewell Town Council members got a lesson the history of the town on Feb. 14.

Brttany Davis talked about the Carline or ‘Shakerag community as part of the town’s observance of Black History Month. The Trolley car connecting Main Street and the depot brought about the name Carline.

Davis said the stories vary as to how the name Shakerag came about. She said one story dealt with waving a rag to stop the trolley and another dealt with wash hanging on the line.

She said the official name became Carline and Shakerag carried negativity for a long time. Davis said the name is now embraced by many members of the community.

[In other action council:]

*Heard from Luke Allison and Jarrod Burton about plans to turn the former Tazewell Equipment Building into 18 apartments and two building sites. Allison said there will be seven apartments on the bottom floor and two of them will be ADA accessible.

The Main Street floor will have the two businesses one of which will be a beauty salon. There will be two apartments as well. The second floor will be eight apartments with everything new.

Allison said the apartments will increase foot traffic to downtown businesses. He said the renovations will cost $2.5 million. He said tax credits, grants and private investment will make the units first class and affordable.

He said the project will bring increased property tax revenue to the town as well. He said pre-development work is already underway with engineers and architects on board. Mayor Michael Hoops said the town would work with them anyway they can.

Allison said the project will be finished sometime in 2024.

*Received a request from the planning commission for a joint public hearing on an Airbnb on Philos Street.

*Set a public hearing for Mar. 14 to repeal the family day homes section of the town code.

*Approved the plan for demolition of the former Long John Silvers.

*Approved a Twin Community resolution for Tazewell County Illinois. There are only four communities in the United States bearing the name Tazewell and they all are named for the same family.