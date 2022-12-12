Supervisors approve amendments to county budget

Inflation concerns prompted the board of supervisors to amend its budget Dec. 6.

County Administrator Eric Young said the county’s health care plan is ahead of where it is supposed to be and the county will likely need to increase the $50,000 it set aside for contingency for the fund. The county has several construction projects planned for the current year and inflation will also impact those.

The landfill, a fire station at the Bluestone and repairs to the Jeffersonville Library are all on the docket in the current budget. Young had told the board earlier that bids came in high for trails at Cavitts Creek.

Looking down the road he said the county will also have to make more adjustments to the pay scale over the next few years. He changed his recommendation of $2 million in reserve to $1.5 million and asked for $350,000 in capital projects and $150,000 more in contingency funds.

He said the county had $4,683,000 to work with based on figures from Director of Finance Arlene Matney. He asked the board to put money in property maintenance and keep the remainder in reserve.

Supervisor suggested keeping the money in the reserve fund and moving it as needed. He suggested that would let the auditors see the county had achieved its goal for the reserve account. Young said the auditors would be more impressed with the contingency fund than with moving money out of reserve when needed.

The board approved $1,183 million in the reserve fund and put $100,000 in the property maintenance fund.

[In other action the board]

*Approved $3,000 in eastern district funds for Bluefield for Christmas decorations.

*Approved $8,000 to the sheriff’s office to upgrade software.

*Approved $225.00 from southern district funds for rental of Nuckolls Hall for THS project graduation and Tazewell Rotary Club.

*Approved the spay/neuter program as presented.

*Held a public hearing on the solid waste management plan and approved it.

*Honored Regina Sayers for her service to the county for many years as director of Appalachian Agency for senior citizens.

*Held a public hearing and approved bonuses for circuit court clerk bonuses.

*Set public hearings for the January 10 meeting on the utility tax ordinance and the veteran’s personal property tax ordinance.

*Approved $30,000 to the Bishop Fire Department for the purchase of a pumper truck.

*Heard from Supervisor Charlie Stacy about the activities of the Virginia Association of Counties.

*Viewed the plans for a bathhouse and picnic area at Cavitts Creek.

*Heard from Young about the bids for construction of a trail at Cavitts Creek.

*Re-appointed Debbie White to the social services board.

*Re-appointed Jack Asbury to the New River Highlands Resource Conservation District.

*Re-appointed Charles Hart to the planning commission.

*Re-appointed J.R. Absher and Seth White to the Cumberland Plateau board.

*Re-appointed Bruce Remines to the Tazewell County Airport Authority.

*Heard from Young that the county received a clean report from the Department of Housing and Community Development regarding the distribution of grant funds to businesses for covid relief.

*Approved holding board meetings on the first Tuesday of each month in 2023 except January which will be Jan. 10.