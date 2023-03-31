Whether it’s called Easter break or Spring Break most schools and government offices will be taking some time off this week.

Tazewell County schools will be closed April 7 for Good Friday and April 10-11 as staff appreciation days. Town offices in Bluefield, Richlands and Tazewell will be closed April 7. Garbage pickups slated for that Friday will be moved to Monday April 10.

Youngsters wanting to see the Easter Bunny will get their chance April 8 in Tazewell and Pocahontas. Tazewell’s Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8th at Lincolnshire Park. All general festivities begin at 10am!

They will have bounce houses available for the kids, crafts and stories with Tazewell Public Library, a Bubble Dance Party, a Petting Zoo provided by Diamond S. Ranch, Shan's Snack Shack, and THE EASTER BUNNY!

Egg Hunt times will be coordinated as follows:

Ages 0-3 at 10 a.m.

Ages 4-7 at 10:30 a.m.

Ages 8-11 at 11 a.m.

Ages 12+ at 11:30 a.m.