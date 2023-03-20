Overcoming some sloppy play, Tazewell defeated a scrappy James Monroe team for a 9-4 win in the season opener for both teams.

Connor Cline put the Bulldogs on top early with a two out double scoring Axe Compton and Trey Blankenship. Brody Patterson tripled and scored on a wild pitch to put the ‘Dogs up 3-0 in the third.

Justin Feaster and Cameron Glover had base hits in the fourth and the Mavericks took advantage of some mistakes to go on top 4-3.

Patterson and Cline walked to open the Tazewell half of the fifth and Chase Brown brought them home with a hit and he scored on Walker Patterson’s hit.

A sacrifice fly from Finn Moss made it a four run inning and put the ‘Dogs back on top. Brodie Patterson and Cline scored the final two Bulldog runs.

Jackson Myers started on the mound for Tazewell and struck out eight over three and two third innings. Gavin Duty came on in relief and struck out seven in two and a third innings of work. The Mavericks did not get a runner past second base in the final innings of the game.

Tazewell had games with Grayson County and Woodrow Wilson postponed due to weather last week. The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Woodrow Wilson on March 23.

Chilhowie bops Blue Tornado

The Warriors scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 9-4 win over Richlands.

Levi Teaters drove in two runs for Chilhowie (1-1) on two hits, while pitchers Dawson Tuell and Zac Hall combined for five strikeouts.

T.J. Earls contributed two hits for Richlands, including a double. Richlands outhit Chilhowie by a 7-5 margin.