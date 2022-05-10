Davis returning to Richlands as boys' basketball coach

iRichlands, Va. – A native son is returning in a slightly different role.

During its May 9 meeting the Tazewell County School Board selected Ronnie Davis as the new head boys’ basketball coach at Richlands. Davis is currently the athletic director and head baseball coach at Graham.

He also served as an assistant football coach for the G-Men. Davis was the girls’ softball coach and assistant football coach at Richlands before transferring to Graham two years ago.

A Richlands graduate, Davis started his coaching career at Richlands and other than one season at Va. High had been there until he transferred to Graham in 2020. He coached the girls’ softball team to a state title during his time at RHS.

He succeeds Jim Graham at the helm of the Richlands boys’ program. Graham took over with five games remaining in the season after veteran coach Fred Phillips stepped down to take a job out of state.

Last year’s team finished 8-14 overall with just one district win.