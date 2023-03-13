Tazewell Va. — Tazewell County Republicans will choose at least two of its candidates in a party primary May 13 at Nuckolls Hall in Tazewell.

Three people have filed to run for circuit court clerk on the party’s ticket and two are seeking the nod for treasurer. The deadline to file for nomination for any of the offices on the county ballot is Mar. 27.

Susie Vance, Charity Hurst and Chandler Hurley are asking to be the candidate for circuit court clerk. Incumbent Treasurer David Larimer, who recently switched from the Democrat party is facing Tamara Neo for the nomination.

Voting will take place from 10 a.m. until five p.m. Incumbent Commissioner of the Revenue Dave Anderson is seeking another term as are Sheriff Brian Hieatt and Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster.

All three are unopposed for the nomination so far. In addition to the constitutional offices the party will be seeking nominees for three seats on the board of supervisors.

Eastern, northern and northwestern seats are up for grabs on the board of supervisors. Shanna Plaster is the only Republican currently holding one of those seats and has announced her intentions to run again.

Candidates from either party or running as independents have until June 20 to file with the registrar’s office and be on the November ballot.