Classes and other events offered free of charge

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music:Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library starting February 6, 2023. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 pm on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us

Open house: Students & families invited to Big Blue Open House Feb. 4, 8:30am at Bluefield State University Student Center. Meet BSU faculty, student life, free lunch & free admission to BSU basketball game that afternoon. Free Registration. Details @ bluefieldstate.edu

Beginning Bee Keeping: A class for beginning beekeepers will be held at the Virginia Cooperative Extension- Tazewell County Office at 2860 Riverside Drive on February 4, 2023 from 10:00a.m. to 12:00 noon. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Topics covered in the class include; Honey Bee Biology, Getting Started and Locating Bees, Honey Bee Diseases, Integrated Hive Management and Bee Keeping Equipment Needed.

The cost of the class is $25.00 and enrollment is limited to 25 participants.

Payments, in the form of check, cash, or money order, will be accepted at the door. Pre-registration is required. Please pre-register by calling the VCE-Tazewell County Office at (276) 385-1811 which will guarantee you a seat and a Beginning Beekeeping Manual.

Participants will be given a Beginning Beekeeping Manual, light refreshments and a certificate of completion.

The Beginning Beekeeping Class is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension- Tazewell County Office and the Winter Honey Festival.

Scholarship: The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts is sponsoring the 2022 VASWCD Educational Scholarship Award. The scholarship’s purpose is to promote the education of Virginia citizens in technical fields with natural resource conservation and environmental protection field of study. Four $1,000 scholarships will be given statewide. Applicants must be full-time students enrolled in or who have applied to a college undergraduate curriculum. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact your school’s guidance counselors or the Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District Office at 276-979-4409. Deadline for applications to be received in the TSWCD office is April 3.

Tax assistance: Free Federal and State Tax Preparation and E-File with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at Clinch Valley Community Action in North Tazewell. Low-to-Moderate Income Eligibility with Income of $60,000 or Less with appointments required. Call 276-988-5583 for More Information and to Make an Appointment.

Bee Keeping classes: Mountain Empire Beekeepers Association will offer "Beginning Beekeeping" at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, VA, beginning February 28. The five-week class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30 pm in Room 122, Smyth Hall. The class cost is $47 which includes a textbook, all handouts and a year's membership in the Association. Families are eligible for a reduced tuition.

It is not necessary to have bees to take the class. Students will be assisted in obtaining bees and equipment. Additionally, new beekeepers can be assigned a mentor during their first year of beekeeping.

This popular class fills quickly. For an application and questions about the family discount, contact mebabeeclass@gmail.com. Applications and information about the family discount, call Mickey Cunningham 276-579-2123.