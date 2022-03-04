19 new jobs headed to Tazewell County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Signco, a Chicago-based custom sign manufacturer owned by Anthony Morrone and Vince Sclafani, will invest $650,000 to establish an operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former MC Signs facility at 334 Industrial Park Road in Bluefield. This project will create 19 new jobs.

“Signco recognizes the many advantages that a location in Tazewell County offers, including competitive business costs and a skilled manufacturing workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “Small businesses are the backbone of rural economies, and this innovative company will create high-quality jobs and return a shuttered facility to productive use. We welcome Signco to the Commonwealth and stand ready to support its new venture.”

“Signco’s technology and custom product specifications are advancing sign manufacturing, and selecting Southwest Virginia for its first facility outside Chicago demonstrates confidence in the region’s business environment and labor pool,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s entrepreneurial spirit will go far in Tazewell County, and we look forward to partnering with Signco as it ramps up operations.”

“Signco was drawn to expand operations in Tazewell County after recognizing the potential of a specialized workforce that possessed strong core values of family and innovation,” said Signco President Anthony Morrone. “The prospective outcome of revitalizing the economy during the pandemic was also a huge incentive. Furthermore, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s generous incentive programs allow Signco to begin operations immediately and project growth opportunities to increase staff and continue to service current clients as well as several other national brands.”

“We are excited that Signco has selected Tazewell County as its future home to conduct business,” said Timothy Danielson, Tazewell County’s Director of Economic Development. “Tazewell County offers unparalleled opportunities to conduct business at a measurable competitive advantage. We would also like to thank our partners, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, in helping to bring this success to the citizens of Tazewell County for future job opportunities.”

“We would like to congratulate and commend Signco on selecting Tazewell County for this operation,” said Jonathan S. Belcher, Executive Director and General Counsel of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. “Having great companies like Signco in our region, and the new, diversified job opportunities that they bring, will be a big boost to the area’s economy, and we thank them for choosing Southwest Virginia—a great place to do business.”

“I am so excited to welcome Signco to Tazewell County, and commend the company, as well as the partners like Tazewell County's Office of Economic Development, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership that were involved in the selection process,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “This investment into Southwest Virginia from a Chicago-based company demonstrates that our qualified workforce offers skills that are applicable nationwide.”

“This is exciting news for Tazewell County and Southwest Virginia,” said Delegate James Morefield. “We could not be more appreciative of Signco for making the commitment to our region. We will continue to make all efforts to diversify the economy and create a better quality of life for everyone in Southwest Virginia.”

Founded in 1984 in Melrose Park, Illinois, Signco works with businesses of all sizes to create customized sign and logo designs. The company has grown from only four employees to more than 40 over the past 37 years, and designs, manufactures, and installs signs to meet the unique needs of every industry. Signco boasts a state-of-the-art graphics department for large format digital printing and fleet graphics, and employs a team of welders, painters, assemblers, and CNC operators that fabricate and manufacture signs to client specifications. Additionally, the company has developed a new manufacturing process using 3D printing to make multi-dimensional LED letters. Signco is the first company in the United States to bring this technology to the mainstream sign industry, eliminating the need to outsource custom letters from other countries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Signco’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.