Smithsonian exhibit stopping in Tazewell

Tazewell, Va. – The Smithsonian is coming to Tazewell.

Crossroads: Changes in Rural America is a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute and the Virginia Association of Museums. The exhibit opens Jan. 21 at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park.

Executive Director Cynthia Farmer said the museum is one of six in the Commonwealth where the display will stop. It will be at the museum until the end of February. The exhibit highlights societal changes of the past century and how rural America has responded to them.

Farmer said the exhibit deals with the changes that saw America go from 40 percent rural in 1900 to less than 188 percent in 2010. The vast majority of the land mass of the United States remains rural with just 3.5 percent classified as urban.

The display highlights the history, present and future and how rural Americans have responded. It offers rural Americans a chance to look at their own paths and highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past 100 years.

The Crab Orchard Museum will be one of the first stops for the exhibition. It opens Jan. 21 with a reception for museum members from four until six p.m. The display will be in the main gallery of the museum and the museum is open from nine am until five pm Tuesday thru Saturday.