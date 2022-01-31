Tazewell County drug task force honored

London, KY: The Executive Director of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Vic Brown, has announced that the Tazewell County Drug Task Force has been awarded the 2021 Task Force of the Year for Virginia.

The Tazewell County Drug Task Force is a joint effort led by the Virginia State Police with participation from Bluefield Police Department, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell Police Department.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). A component of the Executive Office of the President, ONDCP was created by the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. ONDCP advises the President on drug-control issues, coordinates drug-control activities and related funding across the Federal government, and produces the annual National Drug Control Strategy, which outlines administration efforts to reduce illicit drug use, manufacturing and trafficking, drug-related crime and violence, and drug-related health consequences.

Appalachia HIDTA is an important component of the President’s National Drug Control Strategy, which provides additional federal resources to help eliminate or reduce drug trafficking and its harmful consequences. Law enforcement organizations within HIDTA assess drug trafficking problems and design specific initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution, and chronic use of illegal drugs, as well as money laundering.

Director Brown said, “The Tazewell County Drug Task Force is making a difference in their community. They routinely go beyond the call of duty. Although this is a group award, I would be remiss if I did not mention, this award is in large part due to the exceptional work of the lead investigator from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office. Undoubtedly, there are many mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers alive today due to the work of the Tazewell County Drug Task Force They routinely seize large quantities of deadly drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and many others. They also hold accountable those who would damage our communities by trafficking in these type of drugs”.