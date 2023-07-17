AcCircle that has gone unbroken for 20 years continued July 14-15.

The 20th Annual Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention was held at Historic Crab Orchard Museum. The highlight of the show was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring musicians who have spent many years playing, teaching and continuing the tradition of mountain music.

Craig Smith and Roger Houchins joined the circle this year.

“Craig is a giant in the bluegrass industry in this area. I can remember when he first started playing. I couldn’t believe how good he was. He had that high voice, he could blow out the windows," Tom Short, a longtime member of the Bluegrass Kinsmen said of Smith.

Jeff Brown, another musician who played with Smith, said he “has done a lot for the music industry in this part of the country."

“The ones that deserve this award is out families, who put up with us as we travel without them. And the folks that come out and support bluegrass," Smith said.

Smith started his career with Shelby Jewell and the Bluegrass Kinsmen. He has also played with Diamond Core Grass, Jeff and Tony Brown, the Richlands Bluegrass Boys, the Jacksons and Jimmy Martin.

He currently has his own band, Bluestone, and they play at various events in the area and they regularly play for the July 4 celebration and other events at the museum.

“Roger, to me, epitomizes the mountain musician. He is completely self taught. Taught himself how to play guitar at an early age. He also plays the banjo. He is an excellent tenor and lead singer," Eric Whitesell said in presenting Houchins.

Whitesell said Houchins had supported the festival and picking on the porches since they started.

“He loves to perform, teach and pass along this traditional music. These two craftsman are examples of the spirit of this music and they continue to do their part to keep it alive,” Museum Director Cynthia Farmer said.

Houchins plays in area churches, played with the Back Porch Pickers as well at bluegrass festivals and helps with the various programs at the museum. Both men joined previous winners on stage to sing “Will the Circle Be Unbroken," a tradition at the convention.

This year’s event drew 47 entrants for the various classes of individual competition and several bands competed in the bluegrass and old time music categories.