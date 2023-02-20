Financial woes and rising costs for electricity are putting the squeeze on the town of Richlands and one council member is asking the public for help.

During its Feb. 14 meeting the Richlands Town Council was told the finances are continuing to run in the red. They also discussed the increasing cost of purchasing electricity to supply the town’s citizens.

Council Member Laura Mollo and Mayor Rod Cury said the current month’s bill to the town topped the $one million mark. Interim Town Manager Heather Peery said the town will lose between $60,000 and $80,000 on electricity with the current rate it is charging customers.

Council Member Doug Ratliff said there is more than enough money in reserve to cover the loss. Ratliff asked for a meeting of the electrical committee and Peery to seek answers to the problem.

She said the town is currently without a town manager and town clerk and has other open positions including engineer. She said that is requiring her to work 50 or more hours a week and it would be hard to find a time to meet with the group. Ratliff sent a letter to the RNP expressing his concern and frustration and asking town residents for help.

The complete text is below.

Straight talk from Councilman Doug Ratliff

I believe that we need to focus on issues that really matter to the citizens of Richlands. The town has spent thousands of dollars on the Section House, Greenway, and many other projects that hasn’t benefited all of the citizens of Richlands. I am not saying that they couldn’t have been done at a later date when the town could have afforded them.

We have more pressing matters which include, citizens driving down streets ridden with pot holes, drain pipes stopped up and flooding streets, our houses and our businesses. Our infrastructure is crumbling in town, our town workers are riding around in rusty trucks, half of them don’t run, they have no equipment to clean our streets or keep them in repair. We can’t afford parts for our water department, sewer plant and electric system.

At the council meeting on February 14, 2023, the council as a whole let the citizens down by not demanding accountability from the Town Hall and our finance department. Until the town council members stand up and demand to be taken seriously, Richlands is going to go further in debt. Town hall is going to be calling the shots and keep everything hidden from the citizens. I have been requesting a meeting with the acting town manager so I could study the state of the electrical system, and was told by her that she didn’t have time to meet with me or my committee. How are we, the council, supposed to oversee the electrical system and make intelligent decisions without knowing any details. I encourage the citizens of Richlands to reach out to your council members and demand that they start taking their position on council seriously and demand answers and accountability. I want Richlands citizens to prosper and have a town that they can be proud of and know that their kids can have a future.

We have a declining population because of high electric rates, taxes and our crumbling infrastructure and our citizens feel that they are not being served by town hall or our town council.

Our budget has went from millions in reserve to a million dollars in the red, and I assure you, if changes aren’t made, we will drop further in the red with our budgets in the future. The present council has made many promises to the citizens and it’s about time for this council to fulfill those promises to the citizens. As of now, I have been frustrated as you are with our council and town hall.

I strongly urge citizens to come to the council meetings, on the second Tuesday of each month, and make your voice be heard. One or two people on council can not make the changes we need, without your help and support.