Tazewell County will borrow up to $3.2 million from Truist Bank for the new cell at the Tazewell County landfill and other projects.

Supervisors accepted the recommendation of financial advisers Davenport and Company to accept the bid at the board's June 27 meeting. Truist was one of five banks bidding on the project and proposed an interest rate of 4.72 percent.

Terms allow for early payment of the loan without penalty. County Administrator Eric Young said the interest rate was well below the projected 6 percent. He said the savings mean the county will only need to use the Tazewell branch of the county library as collateral for the project.

The board had voted at an earlier meeting to use the Bluefield and Tazewell library buildings as collateral, if needed. The county anticipates closing on the loan July 19 with the Industrial Development Authority serving as the conduit for the funds.

In other action the board:

*Approved the lease of the Burke’s Garden Community Center to the community association.

*Re-appointed Jason Herndon to the planning commission.

*Re-appointed Darrell Addison to the Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority.

*Re-appointed Allen Whited to the Transportation Safety Committee.

*Approved up to $25,000 to Cove Fire Department for equipment.

*Approved a resolution honoring the state champion Tazewell Softball team.

*Approved Hunton, Andrews and Kurth as legal counsel for the landfill bond.

*Voted to reject the bids for the Cavitt’s Creek Bath House.

*Heard from County Chase Collins that the solar ordinance will not be ready until the September meeting.

*Declared several junk vehicles surplus property for public sale.

*Heard from County Engineer Ken Dunford that the grouting of the floor has been completed and appears to be under budget.

*Agreed to a consent order from the Department of Environmental Quality because not enough of the landfill was covered. The DEQ imposed a civil penalty of $6,459.38 which will be paid by operating company.

Adjourned until Aug. 8 at 4p.m.