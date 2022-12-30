Economic development highlighted 2022 in Tazewell County

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to look back at some of the top events of the year.

The year opened with two new supervisors taking seats and a Republican majority on the board. Aaron Gillespie and Andy Hrovatic were elected in November of 2021 for full terms and they joined Shanna Plaster to make it three Republicans and two Democrats on the board.

Gillespie was chosen as chairman at the January meeting.

Though things were slowly getting back to normal, COVID-19 continued to be a big story through the first part of the New Year.

Spring saw a controversy that started in Richlands town government heat up. Vice Mayor Mary Ann Strong resigned in early April as did council member Richard Brown. Inflation and supply chain issues hit the county, just as they did the rest of the country, and county and town leaders were forced to delay construction projects due to rising costs and the inability to obtain materials.

Difficulty obtaining parts impacted the automobile industry driving the value of used cars up and prompting county leaders to take steps to lower the impact of potential higher taxes.

In late June the supervisors approved the budget for the fiscal year with no tax increases and vehicles assessed at 90 percent to help with inflation.

July brought flooding to the Bandy area as rising waters forced the evacuation of several families and damaged homes and automobiles. While the residents did not qualify for assistance from FEMA, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears visited the area along with Senator Travis Hackworth and Delegate Will Morefield all vowing to do what they could to get state help for the people.

Fall brought good economic news with news businesses locating in the county and the expansion of some existing businesses. Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services is investing $13.5 million to establish a facility in Bluefield. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike. It is expected to create 29 new jobs.

Blackstone Data Services, LLC, will bring five jobs and a private capital investment of $18 million to the county. Founded by Seth White and Craig Earls, the company deals in cryptocurrency using a decentralized system for verifying parties to a transaction have the money they claim to have, using block chain computer technology and computer analysis of transactions.

Massive amounts of dirt continued to be moved as Project Jonah continued marching forward. A federal grant funded a mechatronics welding program at the career and technical center which promised new jobs for students and adults who finish the course.

The Citizens Courthouse Grounds Improvement Committee researched and planned the creation of a permanent outdoor mural depicting the contributions of several generations and their contributions to the county’s history. That mural was officially unveiled in October.

With the assistance of eight other artists, Ellen Elmes took the lead and the group painted permanent portraits of 16 people. The group ranged from people born into slavery in the 1800’s to those living in the 21st century.

Following an emotionally charged public hearing, Tazewell County’s Supervisors passed two resolutions dealing with the issue of life. Both resolutions making the county a pro-life Sanctuary were unanimously approved after an hour long public hearing with strong opinions expressed on both sides of the issue.

November brought