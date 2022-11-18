Town election results certified

Two familiar faces will take a break and two new ones will take a seat at the December meeting of Richlands Town Council.

Laura Mollo and Rick Wood, who had been filling unexpired terms, took their oaths of office Nov. 23 but will wait until January to take their seats. Those seats will be filled by Gary Jackson and Jordan Bales.

Bales with 824 votes and Jackson with 701 were the winners in the special elections to fill the terms of council members who resigned.

Those are both two year terms.

Mollo, who got 763 votes, and Wood, with 725, will be joined by former Mayor Jan White in taking office in January for four-year terms. Seth White and Kristen Thompson-Whitt will serve through December after being appointed to fill terms of council members’ whose terms were up at the end of December but had resigned earlier.

White received 770 votes in the race for town council seats. Rod Cury, who ran unopposed got 1,147 votes and will serve four more years as the town’s mayor.

In Cedar Bluff, incumbents Joe Blair McGlothlin and Terry Stevenson will take office for four year terms on council in January. Kenneth Shepard will fill the third council seat that was open. Mayor Luke Phillips is in the middle of a four-year term.

Tazewell will see two new faces and one familiar one on council in the New Year. Zach Cline and Jonathan Hankins will be first-time council members. Emily Combs-Davis, the only incumbent up for election, claimed the third seat.

Michael Hoops received 959 votes as the only candidate on the ballot in the mayoral race in Tazewell. There were 203 write-in votes cast. Anglis Trigg, Roy Lee Riffe and Cathy Payne ran unopposed for three seats in Bluefield.

Incumbent Ben Gibson, with 81 votes, held off challenger Danny Williams for the mayor’s job in Pocahontas. Suzanne Brinegar with 98 votes topped a list of six candidates for four council seats in Pocahontas..

Karen Lafon, with 93 votes, Ted Sluss, 87, and Michael Gibson, with 74, took the remaining three seats. Just as he did throughout the district, incumbent Congressman Morgan Griffith swept to victory in the county.

Griffith took 9,876 votes in the county to 1,635 for challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.