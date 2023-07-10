U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has introduced H.R.4460, the NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act of 2023, which amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to help ensure that only eligible American citizens may participate in federal elections.

“One of the rights and privileges granted in the U.S Constitution is an American citizen’s ability to vote in our country’s federal elections,”Griffith said. “If non-citizens are allowed to vote in our federal elections, it could invite foreign interference and dilute the voice of American citizens. The NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act upholds Americans’ right to vote, preserving our great democracy.”

the proposal includes amendments to the 1993 National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and 2002 Help America Vote Act that seek to clarify states’ authority in maintaining federal voter registration lists and establish that federal election funding cannot be “used to support States that permit non-citizens to cast ballots in any election.

“Since the Constitution prohibits non-citizens from voting in Federal elections, such ineligible persons must not be permitted to be placed on Federal voter registration lists,” the NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act reads.

In order to ensure noncitizens aren’t voting in federal elections, Griffith’s bill includes a provision requiring states that permit localities to allow noncitizen voting in their respective elections to place such non-citizens on a voter registration list “separate from the official list of eligible voters with respect to registrants who are citizens of the United States.

The bill would require separate ballots for non -citizens who are allowed to vote in local or state elections. That ballot would include only candidates in the state or local elections that allow non-citizens to vote.