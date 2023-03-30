Related to this story

Keene sets new THS track record

Abingdon Va. – Lauren Keene broke a Tazewell school record that stood for 41 years to highlight the Bulldogs effort in a nine team track meet …

Bulldogs fall to Pioneers 6-3

Three runs in the first and three in the eighth paced Lebanon to a 6-3 win over Tazewell in a battle between two previously undefeated basebal…

Trivette named all state

Freshman Annsley Trivette capped a stellar year in girls’ basketball by being named to the first team of the Class 2 all state team.