Abingdon, Va. – Flood mitigation as well as several energy projects got a boost during Governor Glenn Youngkin’s visit to Southwest Virginia last week.

Youngkin stopped at Delta Energy Labs during his visit to the region and signed 10 bills related to energy and sponsored by area legislators. Among them was a bill sponsored by Delegate Will Morefield and state Sen. Travis Hackworth allowing money from the coal and gas road improvement fund to be used for flood mitigation.

He also signed a bill patroned by Hackworth to allow coal bed methane to be captured and used as part of the state’s energy plan. Another bill would make coal bed methane extraction projects eligible for green energy tax credits.

The governor also signed a bill that will help the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority promote energy related jobs on former coal mine sites. Youngkin also signed bills related to the nuclear energy business.

One piece of legislation will create a competitive energy grant fund for certificate and degree programs for students interested in the nuclear power industry. The money will award grants to Virginia colleges and schools for the creation of employment and training pathways in the nuclear power industry, including nuclear engineering and welding.

A stroke of Youngkin’s pen created a Virginia Power Innovation Fund that will boost energy technology development and create a nuclear innovation hub for the state.

Youngkin called the legislation “a big step in bringing back common sense to energy planning.” In the fall of 2022, Youngkin’s administration announced its draft energy plan, which included the call for a small nuclear reactor package plant in the next decade as a way to supply cheaper electricity to state residents.

The governor calls his energy plan an “All in one’ plan saying it includes nuclear, solar, wind and coal. Hackworth said the slogan has changed from “Coal keeps the lights on to coal makes steel,’ but coal is still important to the state and the nation.