Tazewell supervisors vote to continue 90 percent personal property tax rate

Tazewell County taxpayers will have their personal property assessed at a reduced rate for one more year.

During its Dec. 6 meeting the Board of Supervisors approved a 90 percent tax rate for next year. The vote came following a public hearing at which no one spoke.

The reduction was implemented for the first time this year after the value of used automobiles went up. The commissioner of revenue notified the board and the treasurer that projections are the values will not stabilize before 2024.

County Administrator Eric Young said adjusting the rate down by 10 percent seemed to work for the current year and recommended continuing it for another year. County Treasurer David Larimer echoed Young saying his office had heard few complains about increases in vehicle values.

The state implemented a personal property tax relief act in the 1990’s that offsets a portion of the tax on automobiles. Larimer said the county maximized that and combined it with the 90 percent ratio to give taxpayers the maximum relief.

The county taxes personal property at $2 per $100 of its assessed value. The $2 per $100 rate will continue but property will be assessed at 90 percent of value rather than 100. Larimer said the county’s total assessment of real and personal property went from $28 million to $29.5 million.

The deadline to pay property taxes was Dec. 5 and the treasurer’s office is still entering payments but Larimer said collections appear to be running ahead of last year.