Four people seeking two seats in special election in Richlands

Tazewell, Va. – The field is finally set for the Nov. 8 election.

Aug. 19 was the deadline to file for two special elections in Richlands. The elections are the result of resignations of two council members and will be for two years that were remaining on the terms.

Dana Altizer Moats, Karen S. Deel, Gary W. Jackson and Jordan C. Bales have field for those two seats. Laura Mollo, Rick Wood and Jan White qualified in June for the three seats in the regularly scheduled

Rod Cury is unopposed for mayor in Richlands. In Bluefield Cathy Payne, Anglis Trigg and Roy Lee Riffe are seeking the three council seats.

Kenny Shepard, Terry Stevenson and Joe Blair McGlothlin are seeking the open seats in Cedar Bluff. Pocahontas has a contested mayor’s race with J. Danny Williams opposing incumbent Ben Gibson.

Ted Michael Sluss, Michael H. Gibson, Karen H. Lafon, J. Suzanne Brinegar, M.K. “Missy’ Gibson and Don E. Cates II are seeking seats on council. Incumbent Michael F. Hoops isi unopposed for another term as Tazewell’s mayor.

Five people are seeking three seats on Tazewell Town Council. Zach Hash, Jonathan Hankins, Justin Takach, Emily Combs Davis and Zach Cline are seeking the three council seats.

Incumbent H. Morgan Griffith is opposed by Democrat Taysha Lee Devaughan for the ninth district Congressional seat.