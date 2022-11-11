VCEDA funds new salon in Bluefield

In addition to providing specialized care for clientele with curly hair, Ethics Hair Care, LLC owner Kim Ross said her new salon opening soon in Bluefield is focused on providing and developing its own formulations of chemical-free natural hair care products.

Ethics Hair Care was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“Ethics Hair Care is focused on offering unique services and in the future, manufacturing of its own product lines,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “The new business projects six full-time employees within five years.”

“Ethics Hair Care was birthed from a much-needed service for curly and coily textured hair care in the Bluefield and surrounding area,” Ross said. “As an African American living in a rural area, the support and resources for diverse needs are not as common as in a metropolitan area. Although the resources are sparse, the need is still real.”

The new business, located in the College Plaza at Bluefield, is planning to begin training staff in the fall and winter 2022.

“In the past decade, those with curly hair have been breaking free from this mold and learning to embrace the texture God has given them,” Ross added. “This newfound interest has carved a niche for salons that dedicate their focus and services to this client. As with all hair textures, curly hair has its unique product and styling needs.”

Ross said the salon’s goal is to train and certify six to 10 stylists within the first year and employ at least three stylists. It operates its own six-week training and certification program and Ross said the goal for the future is to open additional salons and to provide potential franchise opportunities.

In addition to offering hair care, Ross said Ethics Hair Care will also offer styling products currently manufactured in Ohio, but has plans to develop its own formulations for shampoos, conditioners, creams and mists. In addition to offering those items for sale in-store, purchases will also be able to be made online through the company website at www.ethicshaircare.com, now under development. A Facebook page is also under development.

Ross noted she is using the VCEDA funds for renovations to the new salon space. New plumbing, flooring and painting are among the projects being undertaken. Additionally, new signage is being purchased.

“It means so much to me that VCEDA sees value in the services I’m bringing that they would be willing to make an investment,” Ross said of the VCEDA grant. “It definitely helped with the costs of starting up and has allowed me to grow my business. I am so thankful.”

Ross said three stylists have been hired to start. All employees go through in-house training prior to employment, she added.

Ross worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in developing her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority.

“Ethics Hair Care, LLC is a truly unique and specialized hair salon that offers its clientele services that are hard to find in our area,” said Margie Douglass, SBDC program manager at SWCC. “It was a pleasure to work with this business to bring their ideas, specialized knowledge and unparalleled services to Southwest Virginia. We congratulate Kim Ross and her team on being awarded the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Fund Grant and look forward to working with them in the future.”

The business may be reached at info@ethicshaircare.com. It will be open Monday through Saturday.