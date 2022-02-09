Redbud festival returns to Honaker

After the cancellation of the Redbud Festival in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, the Honaker Redbud Festival Committee is pleased to announce that the Festival will return in 2022! This will mark the 39th year of this community event. The only change is that it will only include outdoor events. Ann Taylor, Festival President, noted that two indoor events, the Redbud Breakfast and Homecoming Dinner, would not be held this year in an abundance of caution given the still high numbers of COVID cases in the region.

This year’s Festival, to be held on April 9 and 10, will include one new event – a Community Yard Sale – to be held on Saturday, April 9. This will be in addition to the normal Saturday events held on the Festival Grounds at New Peoples Bank in Downtown Honaker. Those include Arts and Crafts Show, Fun Day, Car and Truck Show, Pet Show, Redbud’s Got Talent and the Redbud Jam Tent. Forms for Food Vendors, Arts and Crafts Vendors and Yard Sale spaces can be found on the Festival website: www.honakerredbudfest.com.

wo other signature outdoor events will also be held – The Redbud Bird Walk on Saturday and the 39th Annual Redbud Canoe Race on Sunday, April 10. The Bird Walk will be held at Slate’s Campground beginning early that Saturday morning. This beautiful walk along the Blackford Railroad Spur above the Clinch River offers beautiful views as well as a chance to see eagles, cranes, osprey, warlbers, hawks, ducks and various song birds. Local birders will lead the Walk.

The Redbud Canoe Race will begin on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Blackford Canoe Access Point as a Poker Run. This 9-mile (river miles) Poker Run will end at Puckett’s Hole Canoe Access Area and will traverse a major part of the Clinch River’s State Scenic River designated area.

So begin making your plans to attend this festival in Honaker, Virginia, the official Redbud Capital of the World.