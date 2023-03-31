Author’s guild: The Appalachian Authors Guild will conduct a Board Meeting April 11 from noon to 1 p.m., at Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 852 French Moore Jr Blvd, Abingdon. From 1 to 3 p.m., a program: “ Read Forum” during which authors will have a chance to submit a piece of work to be read for feedback. All are welcome to attend the business meeting and the program.

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL: Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. Our theme this year will be "Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." The menu for this meal will be "Breakfast." Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. This is a free event. All are welcome. Come enjoy learning ways to improve your health, enjoy fellowship with like-minded folks, and try new, healthful recipes. For questions, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email: wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

GRAFTING WORKSHOP: On Saturday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring Street, the Wythe Bland Region Master Gardeners will be offering an Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, which will be conducted by David Danner. The workshop is FREE. If you want to do some grafting to take home, Root stocks, Scion, and grafting materials will be available at a cost of $3.00 per tree grafted. Scion is the grafting wood. Many varieties of apples will be available to choose from. To register for the workshop, call or text David Danner at 276-223-7773.

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music: Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library starting February 6, 2023. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 pm on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us

Tax assistance: Free Federal and State Tax Preparation and E-File with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at Clinch Valley Community Action in North Tazewell. Low-to-Moderate Income Eligibility with Income of $60,000 or Less with appointments required. Call 276-988-5583 for More Information and to Make an Appointment.