Tazewell, Va. - A cold rain greeted the plungers at Lincolnshire Lake for the third annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 25.

Sponsored by Tazewell Today the annual event gives participants the chance to jump in the lake for a good cause. The jumpers raise funds for Clinch Valley Community Action's program for Family Crisis services.

While this year's event had just eight jumpers and went quickly, organizers say it raised as much money as in past years. The event raised more than $3,000 and Kat O'Brien took home the prize for raising the most money.

Donors came up with $800 for O'Brien to take the plunge. “Having this event lets people know that this is happening. It could be happening to someone at my workplace, in my church, at school. Knowing that local dollars are helping local people I think makes people feel good and want to support this type of activity,” said Jennifer Bourne from Clinch Valley Community Action.