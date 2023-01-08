Hackworth outlines plans for busy year ahead

It is going to be a busy year for Travis Hackworth.

The state senator from Virginia's 38th district will carry several pieces of key legislation in the session that opened Jan. 11 in Richmond. Before the year is over, he will also face a possible primary challenge for the Republican nomination and a possible Democrat challenger for the seat in the new fifth district.

Hackworth held a God and Country rally at Richlands Tabernacle and Jan. 7 and talked about three issues: "How we got here, where we are and where we are going."

He spoke about Republicans going from a 32-seat majority in 2015, to 51-29, to the Democrats controlling both houses and the governor's office. He also talked about the changes that came with 2020, including criminal justice reform and COVID-19.

Despite all those obstacles, Hackworth got a budget amendment through to raise pay for deputies by $5,000. Hackworth said his time on the board of supervisors helped him understand the effect of unfunded mandates on localities.

"I am the voice in Richmond that says we cannot send unfunded mandates down to the localities."

He cited keeping the 1 percent grocery tax that goes to localities as an example.

Hackworth plans to drop a life at conception bill on the first day of session.

"Look back when I ran in the primary I campaigned on life at conception, and I have not changed," he said.

"I believe that children are a heritage from then Lord, and we should not be the ones to decide if they live or die."

The senator also plans to submit energy bills that will stop or delay the green initiative as well as bills aimed at promoting natural gas in Southwest Virginia.

He said sending natural resources from here to New York makes no sense and vowed to take action to bring the gas business back to the region.

A bill to make it a crime to fly drones over prisons will also be patroned by Hackworth. He said people fly drones over prisons and drop drugs and other contraband.

Hackworth and Delegate Will Morefield have introduced legislation to get $11 million for victims of the Whitewood floods.

"Project Jonah is a go," Hackworth loudly exclaimed.

He said the company has already spent more than $62 million and the federal bonds have been approved for the project.

He said it could be up to 10 years off but Southwest Virginia is in line for a small modular nuclear reactor.

Hackworth also showed maps of the new district approved by the Supreme Court.