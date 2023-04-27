Do you or someone you know need to brush up on basic reading, math, and writing skills? If so, then Adult Basic Education (ABE) might just be right for you. Adult Basic Education programs provide training for everyone from the elderly to middle-aged and young adults, job seekers, employees, and new immigrants. These programs teach basic skills such as reading, math, high school equivalency preparation, and English as a Second Language (ESL) for people who do not understand English.

Although course offerings differ from state to state and county to county, most programs focus on teaching reading and writing. As reading and writing go hand in hand, teaching adults to become strong writers often relies on first improving reading skills. However, math and numeracy skills such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division are another essential part of course offerings, as are English language classes for ESL students.

To be eligible for ABE, you must be at least 18 years old, not enrolled in high school, and work below the 12th grade level in one or more of these areas: reading, math, writing English, speaking English. All programs are free and available to the public, and many programs offer day and night classes for convenience. There are also online resources available for those who have access to the internet and electronic devices.

For those who are lacking in computer or technology skills, adult education offers help in those areas as well. Adult students will have access to devices in class, and many programs allow students to check out a device to use at home if they do no own one. Students can learn how to type and use basic computer software to help them navigate technology a bit easier. Adults can also learn how to produce a resume, fill out job applications, and gain interview skills in class.

There are many opportunities available for anyone who is interested in Adult Basic Education. Class locations can be found throughout Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties. All classes have instructors that are supportive and ready to help you with your educational needs. For additional information, please call Southwest Regional Adult Education at 276-889-5424 or 866-581-9935.