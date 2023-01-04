New laws taking effect Jan. 1

Tazewell Va. – A hike in the minimum wage is one of several new laws in Virginia that took effect with the New Year.

The state’s minimum rate is now $12 per hour which is $4.75 above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The federal minimum wage has not changed since 2009 and Virginia is one of 27 states that will increase its minimum wage at some point in 2023.

Tazewell County amended its budget at the December meeting to cover a $1 per hour increase in pay for everyone making $40,000 or less. They also appropriated additional funds to the sheriff’s office for a pay increase for 911 dispatchers.

Taxes on food and personal hygiene items dropped when 2023 opened. The tax on food for home consumption and essential personal hygiene products dropped from 2.5 to one percent. Most staple grocery items and cold prepared foods packaged for home consumption qualify for the reduced sales tax rate.

Alcohol, tobacco, prepared hot foods and seeds that can be used to grow food will not be included in the reduced tax, and caterers and food stand operators will not be able to charge the reduced tax.

The legislation eliminates the portion of the tax that went to the state while retaining the one percent given back to localities. Delegate Joe McNamara, a Republican from Roanoke has indicated he wants to introduce legislation to eliminate the remaining 1.5 percent and reimburse the localities from other state revenues.

Virginia also adopted a Consumer Privacy Act that started Jan. 1. It applies to companies that conduct business in Virginia and meet one of the following: (1) control or process personal data of 100,000 Virginian consumers during a calendar year, or (2) control or process personal data of 25,000 Virginian consumers and get 50% of gross revenue from the sale of personal data.

Under the new Virginia law companies should only collect information needed for the purposes of the processing. Further, information should only be used for the purposes reasonably necessary and compatible with a company’s stated disclosures.

Health care and financial institutions covered under other laws are exempt. The act is designed to regulate and limit the amount of personal data collected and how it used and how long it can be held.