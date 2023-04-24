Code enforcement will be a major enforcement area for the Richlands Police Department this spring and summer.

Interim Town Manager Ron Holt asked council to approve changes to the town code language making it easier for the officers to enforce rules concerning high grass, trash and other nuisances. Town Attorney Michael Thomas said the council was not being asked to change code but to define reasonable notice, determine fines and penalties.

Holt said the town would work with the zoning administrator to enforce the code if council would set the penalties. Holt said 12 inches would be considered tall grass and officers would use a ruler to determine it. Thomas said the 12 inch standard is written in the code.

He also the town is allowed to set the time frame for reasonable notice to property owners. Holt said officers would be diplomatic and use discretion in enforcing the code. He said there are numerous code sections that give officers a good deal of discretion.

He said there are properties in town in significant disrepair. The reasonable notice for trash removal is 14 days and cutting grass is seven days. The penalties would be for failing to cut grass would be $50 on first offense, $100 for second offense and $200 for third offense.

Council Member Laura Mollo said numerous people had contacted her about grass, litter and other nuisances. “This is what we have been waiting on,’ she said.

The town recently awarded the contract for mowing to Elite Lawncare from Jewell Ridge. They were the low bidder for the work. Mollo said town crews will also be helping with the mowing of town properties.

[In other action council:]

*Appointed Amanda Beheller as interim town clerk.

*Approved the annual renewal for the town’s participation in the local choice health care coverage program. Elected officials were excluded from the program.

*Honored McKinley Hill as the recreation department’s volunteer of the year.

*Honored wrestlers from the youth program and Richlands High School.

*Voted to not renew its membership in the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce.