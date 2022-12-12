Tazewell County adjusts budget to cover pay increases

Another increase in the minimum wage prompted the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to amend the county budget on Dec. 6.

County Administrator Eric Young said the minimum wage will go to $12 per hour this year. He said the county pays at least $2 per hour above minimum wage to its employees.

Young suggested everyone making $40,000 or less get an increase of $1 per hour. He said the change would hopefully help the county attract and retain employees.

The county had to appropriate $43,000 this year to cover the half of fiscal year remaining. He said the increase will add $87,000 per year to the budget for a full year.

The sheriff’s office also requested an addition $36,000 to give raises to 911 dispatchers. Young said that increase would cost the county $36,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year and $73,000 for a full year.

He said the increase would not really change the buying power of employees getting the raise due to inflation. Supervisor Charlie Stacy asked if the sheriff and other constitutional officers had any guidance regarding reducing the number of employees.

Young said the compensation board bases the number of people it pays on population and the county picks up the rest. Stacy suggested the county set a limit the constitutional offices could go above the limit set by the board.

Young praised the Sheriff's Office and school system, saying it was superior to what many people would think the county would have. However, he said with a steadily declining population, the question becomes how long can that level be maintained.

Young said downsizing could affect the county’s ability to offer a self- ensured health care plan.

Capt. Randi Ann Davis, director of 911, thanked the board and said they had lost a dispatcher a month for the past five months.

She said pay was the main reason employees left.

“Even though our population is falling we still had the busiest month we have had in five years in November," Davis said.

The board unanimously approved both amendments.