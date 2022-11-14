Richlands awarded business development grant

Richlands has another tool to use in recruiting businesses to downtown.

Town leaders were notified last week that the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program has awarded them a grant of $105,000. The money will be used to create a revolving loan fund that will serve as a recruitment and retention tool for micro- and small businesses.

The money comes from the rural business development grant program. It was one of several grants announced in a joint press release from Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. The awards announced came from two different programs, totaled $703,900 and went to six different communities.

“We are glad to support investments that will spur economic development and fund much needed equipment for public works,” the Senators said. “These grants will help to ensure that Virginia’s rural communities have equipment they need to safely and effectively serve residents, from trash collection and construction to providing community safety services and well-maintained gathering spaces.”

Richlands just recently completed its second round of Pop Up Richlands, a small business program aimed at helping develop small businesses in the downtown area. That program, which is unrelated, offers grant to potential business owners who develop the best business plan after six weeks of classes through the Southwest Virginia Community College Small Business Development Center under the leadership of Margie Douglas.

Pampered Pets and Magic Moments Photography were the winners in the fall session. The town is planning another round of classes in the spring.