Raven man faces felony animal cruelty charge

Tazewell, Va. – Charges of animal cruelty against a Raven man have been upgraded to a felony.

Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said Aug. 16 that Eric Ryan Rose, 30, of Raven was arrested on a felony warrant for animal cruelty. Rose was arrested in Washington County Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to Tazewell County.

Rose was originally charged in late July with misdemeanor animal cruelty after police officers viewed a Facebook and television video of him assaulting a dog named Charlie. The remains of a dog believed to be Charlie were found in a grave in Raven. The original charges were filed by Trooper J.B. Yates of the Va. State Police. The charges stem from video and statements from Rose and a woman claiming to be his former girlfriend that aired on social media and a local television station.

The video and audio involve a dog named Charlie and show the animal being abused. Rose alleges the dog tried to bite him and he was trying to protect himself. He denies killing the animal, claiming he turned it loose and doesn’t know where it went.

The dog found in the grave was sent to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Wytheville for a necropsy and forensic evidence to be gathered. Plaster stated at the time that if the remains were Charlie the charge would be upgraded to a felony.

Rose was set to answer the misdemeanor charge in district court Sept. 28. His case will now be moved to circuit court where he could face up to five years in prison.