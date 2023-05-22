It’s time to put on your sneakers and join Relay for Life to fight cancer.

This year’s Clinch River Valley event will be held June 3 at Southwest Virginia Community College at the Dickenson Hall parking lot at 6 p.m. Instead of a walk with teams raising money this event is to honor victims and their families.

The public is welcome to attend for free entertainment by Thomas Taylor. Survivors and caregivers get a free barbecue dinner. Survivors get a goody bag and door prizes.

This is the third year for the tailgate ceremony honoring cancer survivors and their care givers sponsored by Clinch Valley Health. The luminaria ceremony honoring cancer victims will take place at dusk.

People are invited to bring their folding chairs and sit outside, get under the tent or sit in their cars and listen to the music while dinner is served.

There will be signs to follow to the site and people to assist with parking. In case of bad weather the event will become a drive thru dinner.

Anyone with cancer or who has had cancer may register in advance and receive a shirt. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/clinchrivervalley. If you don’t have computer access please call 1-800-227-2345 and ask to be registered as a survivor for the Relay For Life of Clinch River Valley. Please let them know if you don’t have an email address or one that is not used. 3. If you have an email address, they will send you an email asking for your shirt size. In order for you to receive your shirt you must respond to the email to receive a shirt.