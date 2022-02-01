Hearing rescheduled for man charged in Tannersville murder

Tazewell, Va. – A Mar. 30 hearing is now scheduled for one of three people charged in the death of a Tannersville man in May of 2020.

John Austin Fields, 22, of Chilhowie is charged with murder, conspiracy and malicious wounding. Fields was scheduled for a hearing Feb. 1 but the case was delayed after his attorney had a scheduling conflict.

Fields and Gabriel Peery, 38, of Tannersville are accused of killing Douglas French, 63, of Tannersville and wounding Ron Allison in separate incidents. Michelle Mathias, 54, also of Tannersville is charged in the crimes as well.

Peery is scheduled for court Mar. 14 and Mathias is slated for Mar. 31. All three are charged with both first and second degree murder and the court will decide which they are guilty of.

Testimony at the preliminary hearing indicated the three went to French’s house where Peery hoped to get a wood splitter that allegedly belonged to him. A fight ensued and French was later found dead of blunt force trauma.

The trio is charged with the malicious wounding of Allison as the result of a fight at his home in Tannersville. He testified at preliminary hearing that the three came to his house and told him they intended to kill him.