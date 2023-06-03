Tazewell County deputies responding to a June 1 call to Clinch Valley Medical Center discovered a 5-month-old at the hospital suffering from severe rodent bites.

A press release from the Tazewell Sheriff’s Office said the infant’s mother had taken him to the hospital. The mother, the office said, told deputies that a 15-month-old child was at home with the father.

Deputies, accompanied by Child Protective Services workers, visited the Sister Street area o Falls Mills and found that the child in question had been taken to an address on Indian Creek Road in the Cedar Bluff area.

Both children were placed with relatives outside the home, the release says, and no contact with the parents is permitted.

Michael Wayne Stevenson, 38, and Selina Coleman, 20, are facing multiple counts of child endangerment and child neglect stemming from the incident. Both are being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Tazewell facility.