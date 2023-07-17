A summer tradition continues this weekend as Main Street Moments hits Tazewell.

The show starts Friday evening with music from Railway Express at 5p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors and artisans.

There will be a foam party at 6p.m. for the children. Bounce houses are scheduled for both days. The fun starts at 10 a.m. July 22 with food trucks and vendors from all over the area. Main Street merchants and restaurants are offering specials.

Friday’s music is from Railway Express. Saturday morning’s music is Joe VanDyke on the Altizer stage from 10 a.m. until noon.

Wes Iseli offers his magic act beginning at noon and the Cruise In happens at four. Best of Times takes the stage at five and the foam machine comes out again at six.

Vendors may still sign up at https://www.tazewelltoday.org/vendorapplication