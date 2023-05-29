Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Downtown revival for Richlands has been the topic of several community meetings over the past months.

Streetscapes and store front improvements is first goal of a group looking to revitalize downtown.

Residents and business have had several opportunities to share ideas with the company designing the project and helping to find funds to make it happen. Representatives of Dialogue and Design, the firm hired to help the town acquire grant funds from the department of Housing and Community development held its third community meeting May 24.

The group has held two virtual meetings and two other in person meetings during the process. There will be another meeting in June before the final report is issued. The money would be used to make the plans a reality.

The program has two parts, one to design the project which is handled Dialogue and Design Associates and another to handle the financing through Downstream Strategies. One area people asked to focus on was the Spearhead trails and tourism development.

Cleaning up the town and doing something about dilapidated buildings were other issues. The core of the proposal is parks, storefronts and streetscapes. “All of these are great ideas but if you can’t pay for them we are up the creek,’ Reed Muehlmann with Dialogue and Design said.

The need for financing prompted the group to do an economic impact study for the town. The study showed the town lost eight percent of its workforce or about 200 jobs and $5.6 million in income between 2012 and 2020. The company surveyed residents about ways to restore the economy.

Based on the comments the company is working to make Richlands a destination business community. Specialty stores, high end restaurants, spas and tourist attractions were given as examples. The company said Richlands is within a 90 minute drive of a half million people.

Organization, promotion and economic vitality are three of the pillars the company hopes to use to revitalize the town. Obtaining a Virginia Main Street Designation is one of the group’s top priorities.

Tazewell, Abingdon and Pulaski are nearby communities with that designation. Business owners asked for more meetings and communications with town leaders. They also recommend reviving the town’s brand of “Center of a Friendly Circle.’

The leadership was challenged to highlight accomplishments to keep the community’s success in the forefront. They were also challenged to bring more events into the downtown area. Establishing a Trail Town program to take advantage of the natural resources was a suggestion to develop a recreation economy.

Creating and maintaining an inventory of investment ready projects is another part of the plan. The group was told that was a key part of attracting grant funds. Fixing Zoning issues to develop small businesses was another goal.