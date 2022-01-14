Tazewll County tackling redistricting issue

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s redistricting plan is back on the drawing board.

During its Jan. 11 meeting the board of supervisors held a public hearing on its redistricting plan which was required after the 2020 census. County Administrator Eric Young told the board the county’s population was reduced after the census figures were received and that will require a new plan.

Young said the first figures counted the prisoners at Pocahontas Correction Center and those are not counted in the county’s population. That change reduced the population from 40,429 to 39,991.

The reduction means the redistricting committee had to redraw the lines for the northern district. Young presented the board recommendations from staff to take care of the problem.

He said the target number for each district is 7,998 with a deviation of five percent above or below allowed. He said the current totals have the northern district 7.32 percent below the target and the southern district 6.8 percent above.

The result means the northern district needs to add 186 people and the southern district needs to subtract 143. The other three districts are within the five percent range.

One of the changes recommended would move Industry Road from the Southern District to the northern district. Royal Oak Road near the Dollar General would move from the southern district to the eastern district.

Young said the proposal would put all of Hubble Hill in the northern district as well as the area outside the Tazewell corporate limits. He said the proposal would mean people on riverside Drive in the corporate limits of Tazewell would vote at Fairgrounds in the southern district and the residents outside town vote at Mundytown.

Those changes would leave each district within the five percent variance with the southern being the largest at 8,252. The eastern district would be at 8,050 with the northwestern 8,195, western 7,880 and the northern at 7,634.

The board had directed the redistricting committee to redraw the lines with as little change as possible. Supervisor Charlie Stacy asked that the maps and other information concerning redistricting be advertised on social media and other media outlets.

Board Chairman Aaron Gillespie said the registrar’s office would have to do a lot of work sending out new voting cards and making other changes. The advertisements for the second public hearing will ask for written comments as well as oral comments during the actual hearing.

“Our hands are tied as a result of litigation that says Mrs. Asbury, (the northern district supervisor), doesn’t get to keep some of the people she had before,’ Gillespie said. County Attorney Chase Collins said there needed to be a motion to advertise the information and set public comment through Mar. 13. The public hearing would be held and the issue taken up at the March board meeting.