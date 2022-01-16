Gillespie to chair Tazewell County supervisors

Tazewell, Va. – Aaron Gillespie starts his tenure on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors as chairman.

During its annual re-organizational meeting Jan. 11, Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy nominated Gillespie saying “we rotate and it is the southern district’s turn.’ Shanna Plaster will serve as vice chair.

Andy Hrovatic, who along with Gillespie was elected to his first term in November of 2021, will join Stacy on the budget committee. Plaster and Maggie Asbury will serve as the personnel committee and Plaster and Gillespie will serve on the emergency services committee.

Gillespie will be the liaison with the public service authority and will be joined by Asbury on the redistricting committee. Hrovatic and Stacy will serve on the landfill committee and Hrovatic will be on the VCEDA board.

[In other action the board:]

*Authorized County Administrator Eric Young to negotiate with Lusk Disposal for the convenience areas.

*Approved the contract for Bristol to enter the regional jail system.

*Held a public hearing and voted to take Eva’s Walk into the county road system.

*Reappointed Richard Smith to the PSA.

*Re-appointed Jack Asbury to the New River RC&D council.

*Approved the changes to the bylaws of the Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority.

*Approved the commitment letter for funding for the Project Jonah water system.

*Authorized the county attorney to work with the sheriff’s office to sell several items of surplus property.

*Approved $7,000 from northwestern district funds for Pop Up Richlands.

*Adjourned until Feb. 1 at four p.m.