Tazewell County’s Chamber of Commerce honored long time contributors and new comers during its annual banquet April 21.
Ginger Branton, who was one of the founding members of CART as well as a long time director of the Richlands Chamber of Commerce, shared the Citizen of the Year honor with her late neighbor.
Dr. Joe Adair was honored posthumously for a lifetime of contributions to the county. Dr. John Willis took home the Event 2023 award for the Winter Honey Festival.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority were honored with the Community Builders Award. The chamber also presented business appreciation awards, tourism awards and perseverance awards.
[The complete list of winners is below:]
Citizen of the Year 2023:
Dr. Joe Adair-Posthumously
Ginger Branton, Citizens for the Arts
Community Builder 2023:
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and Tazewell County IDA
Health Hero 2023:
Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens
Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
Clinch Valley Medical Center
Business Appreciation 2023:
Between Friends, Owner Vickie and Jr. Boothe
Cornerstone Gift Shop, Owner Vicki Mahood
Italian Village, Owner Donna Schiano
Leap of Faith 2023:
Narrow Gate Greenhouses and Floral, Owner Stella Gunter
Tazewell Test Center, Owner Renee Perkins
Blue Moon Consignment, Owner Michele Ball
Ole #3 Restaurant, Owners Tom Wimmer and Jessica Mounts
Beautification 2023:
Tazewell County Mercantile, Owner Virginia Warner
Event Award 2023:
Winter Honey Festival, Dr. John Willis
Tourism Awards 2023:
Real McCoy Cabins, Owner Don and Ginger Cates
Foxtail Orchard, Owners Matthew Ratliff
The Old Jail, Owners Michael and Cecelia Hymes
Back of the Dragon, Larry Davidson
Community Builder Award 2023:
Fisher & Company, Owner Ashley Fisher
Media Awards 2023:
Print-Jim Talbert, Clinch Valley News/Richlands Press
Radio/TV- WVVA
Perseverance Awards:
Bluefield University
Southwest Community College
Tazewell County Public Schools