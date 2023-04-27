Tazewell County’s Chamber of Commerce honored long time contributors and new comers during its annual banquet April 21.

Ginger Branton, who was one of the founding members of CART as well as a long time director of the Richlands Chamber of Commerce, shared the Citizen of the Year honor with her late neighbor.

Dr. Joe Adair was honored posthumously for a lifetime of contributions to the county. Dr. John Willis took home the Event 2023 award for the Winter Honey Festival.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority were honored with the Community Builders Award. The chamber also presented business appreciation awards, tourism awards and perseverance awards.

[The complete list of winners is below:]

Citizen of the Year 2023:

Dr. Joe Adair-Posthumously

Ginger Branton, Citizens for the Arts

Community Builder 2023:

Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and Tazewell County IDA

Health Hero 2023:

Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Clinch Valley Medical Center

Business Appreciation 2023:

Between Friends, Owner Vickie and Jr. Boothe

Cornerstone Gift Shop, Owner Vicki Mahood

Italian Village, Owner Donna Schiano

Leap of Faith 2023:

Narrow Gate Greenhouses and Floral, Owner Stella Gunter

Tazewell Test Center, Owner Renee Perkins

Blue Moon Consignment, Owner Michele Ball

Ole #3 Restaurant, Owners Tom Wimmer and Jessica Mounts

Beautification 2023:

Tazewell County Mercantile, Owner Virginia Warner

Event Award 2023:

Winter Honey Festival, Dr. John Willis

Tourism Awards 2023:

Real McCoy Cabins, Owner Don and Ginger Cates

Foxtail Orchard, Owners Matthew Ratliff

The Old Jail, Owners Michael and Cecelia Hymes

Back of the Dragon, Larry Davidson

Community Builder Award 2023:

Fisher & Company, Owner Ashley Fisher

Media Awards 2023:

Print-Jim Talbert, Clinch Valley News/Richlands Press

Radio/TV- WVVA

Perseverance Awards:

Bluefield University

Southwest Community College

Tazewell County Public Schools