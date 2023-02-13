Tazewell, Va. – Solar panels at Gratton would not endanger any watershed, proponents of the project said last week.

Karen Drozdiak, head of global ESG and sustainability for First Solar, the company that makes the panels said they have been in business since 1999 and have not had any issues with ground water pollution. She said the cadmium is encapsulated and the panels have very low carbon and water footprints.

She referenced a Virginia Tech study conducted by the center for coal and energy research in March of 2019. Engineers from the center audited First Solar’s Peerysburg Ohio facility.

This report reviewed the environmental risk profile of utility-scale cadmium telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic installations with relevant information from the scientific literature and an audit of the manufacturing and recycling facilities of a domestic manufacturer.

“The case for selecting a particular electric generation technology is usually made with a technique called life-cycle assessment. The technique considers environmental impacts associated with the “cradle-to-grave” stages of a power facility’s life, from raw material extraction through materials processing, manufacture, distribution, use, repair and maintenance, and disposal or recycling,’ the study said.

The report noted “there is no risk of CdTe release to the environment as long as the photovoltaic modules are operating normally.’ The report analyzed the material’s ability to withstand field breakage, fires and storms.

The report said that with current technology more than 90 percent of a cdte is recyclable. Katie Hernandez, external affairs manager for Energix the parent company of Buckhorn Mountain Solar the company looking to potentially develop a 16.5 mw solar facility at Gratton said the company uses the cdte technology because it is safe and American made.

She said the vast majority of solar panels are made in China. Buckhorn Mountain Solar has filed paperwork with the Department of Environmental Quality to place solar panels on the 465 acre site but has not gone forward at this point.

The Virginia Coalition for Human Rights sent letters to property owners in the area asking them to oppose the company and its plans. Residents of the community as well as some from outside the area spoke at the January planning commission meeting concerning the issue.

More information on the VCHR and its position may be obtained at https://vchr.org/energix.html. Energix is online at energix renewables and First Solar is at firstsolar.com.