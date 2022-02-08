Cumberland Plateau director retiring

LEBANON, Va. – James A. “Jim” Baldwin has announced plans to retire from the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission following a 50-year career at the agency.

Baldwin, who was hired by the planning district in February 1972, informed the PDC’s executive board late last month of his intent to step away from the organization effective June 30, 2022.

“It is with a mixture of joy and sadness that I have decided to retire and leave my working life of 50 years at this wonderful organization,” Baldwin said. “I will certainly miss my staff, our board members, the many local, regional, and county and town leaders that I have had the pleasure of working with, as well as our many local, state and federal elected officials. These dedicated public servants, along with many private sector professionals, have worked in partnership since the Cumberland Plateau was founded in 1968 to improve the quality of life of the citizens in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties.”

“I will miss being a part of this unique and transformative organization,” Baldwin continued. “But I am looking forward with joy to spending more time with my wonderful and supportive wife, Kathy, and our two children and their families, including our five grandkids, who live in New England.”

Throughout the last five decades, Baldwin has worked to advance and facilitate the completion of countless community betterment projects within the planning district, including substantially increasing the availability of clean drinking water, expansive deployment of high-speed broadband internet and improved wireless connectivity, as well as numerous downtown improvement initiatives that have transformed the economic prospects of towns throughout the district, among many other projects.

To aid the planning district during its transition of leadership, the executive board named Baldwin CEO of the organization, a position he will hold until retirement. Baldwin will serve in his new capacity through the end of June, during which time he will provide support and mentorship to the PDC’s entire staff. The board’s action also elevated the PDC’s Economic Recovery Coordinator, Scotty Wampler, to the permanent position of executive director. Both staff changes were effective February 1.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead the planning district commission and look forward to working alongside our terrific staff to continue the PDC’s mission,” Wampler said. “The planning district has done tremendous work within our counties and towns for many years, a proud tradition I’m very pleased to be a part of.”

Wampler joined the planning district in October 2020 as its Economic Recovery Coordinator, leading regional planning efforts pertaining to economic recovery in the wake of business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining the PDC, he led economic development and tourism marketing activities for Buchanan County, where he resides with his wife and two children. Wampler previously spent 17 years in community journalism.

“I strongly supported the board’s decision to appoint Scotty to replace me,” Baldwin added. “He loves this region and has the passion and dedication to oversee the PDC’s many ongoing important initiatives, including the completion of our current efforts for universal broadband coverage by the end of 2024, as well as several critical economic development projects. Those include Pure Salmon Virginia (Project Jonah), Project Reclaim (Moss 3 industrial site), Red Onion industrial site and chip mill project, and continued development of Southern Gap and the Bluestone through the Rt. 460 cell coverage project.”

The Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission serves the Virginia coalfield counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell.