Traffic in the Fourway section of town will take a somewhat different route starting March 10.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced last week it plans to replace the bridge between Hardees and Farm Bureau on Freedom Avenue. Work will begin Mar. 10 and is expected to take until September to complete.

VDOT plans to re-route traffic onto Dial Rock Road and Market Street while the project is underway. This is the latest project in $9 million of bridge replacement work either already done or being done in Tazewell. Town Manager Todd Day said all of the work has been grant funded.

Day said he hated the inconvenience for people but the bridge was in bad need of replacement and the work is getting done at no cost to the town. The town will also get the bridge on Riverside Drive near White’s Muffler replaced in this same cycle of work.

Two other bridge have been replaced in the last few years with grant funds from VDOT. In an unrelated matter VDOT announced a closure of a portion of Route 91.

“ A slide area has closed a portion of Route 91 in Tazewell County and traffic is using Routes 601 and 607 to detour. The detour is approximately five miles. Once an assessment is performed, crews will begin cleanup and repairs,’ VDOT’s weekly report said.