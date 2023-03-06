St. Patrick’s Day will bring a new look to the Four Seasons YMCA.

The facility will close for four days starting March 13 and will re-open March 17 with new carpet and several pieces of new equipment in the wellness area. While they have replaced equipment from time to time this will be the first major replacement the facility has undergone since its doors opened in 2009.

With assistance from a donor the Y was able to pay for the upgrade without taking on any debt. In addition to several new pieces of cardio equipment there will be all new machine and free weights.

The 38,000-square-foot facility located next to Tazewell Community Hospital has two pools, a gym, a meeting room and a walking track in addition to the cardio area. The staff at the Y is optimistic the work can get done in the allotted time so the facility can re-open with normal hours March 17.

Later this spring the gym floor will be resurfaced. Donations have already been obtained to pay for that work as well. The plan is to do that work over a three day weekend with the gym closed all three days but the entire facility closed just one day.