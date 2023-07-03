God’s Rock Stars and many other youngsters will soon have a place to have fun and enjoy the outdoors.

The town of Richlands and Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens are working with numerous volunteers to reconfigure the playground at W.W. Fields Park in Lake Park to make it more accessible.

“This is a children, adult, seniors, all ages, all -inclusive park," Brian Beck of AASC said.

AASC got a grant from American Association of Retired People to assist with equipment for the park. Wheelchair swings, park benches and two gliders were funded by the grant.

Rocky Hill, with God’s Rock Stars, said several businesses and individuals have donated money, equipment, paint and tools to the cause. Churches, civic groups and individuals have donated time to assist with the work, which also includes refurbishing Dr. J.A. Robinson field.

The equipment bears the colors used for various awareness campaigns including autism, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, childhood cancer, MSA, Trisomy 18 and others.

Hill has kept the community aware of the work, donations and volunteers via Facebook.

The park has several pieces of equipment moved from Falls Mills Lake and the monkey bars from the playground at Raven Elementary are being put to use. There will also be lots of new equipment and the ballfield has been marked off and is getting new sand other new features.

The Iron Titans sponsored what started as a tunnel and eventually became a caterpillar complete with eyes and legs.

Beck said AASC will bring both children and adults to the park. He said the project is a positive for the town and will benefit people from all around the area. Mayor Rod Cury and interim Town Manager Clarence Monday praised the work and thanked everyone involved with making the park happen.