New leaders take oath of office in Richlands

RHistory may have been made in Richlands on Nov. 23.

The town’s charter sets its election cycle for staggered terms, meaning no more than three of the six seats would be up at any given time. This year’s election was for three seats, each a four-year term, complying with the charter.

However, resignations left two of the seats that were on the ballot two years ago open and brought about the need for special elections. That meant five of the town’s six seats were open for the Nov. 8 election.

Three of those seats are being filled by political newcomers. Laura Mollo won a four-year term, and Gary Jackson and Jordan Bales captured the two-year terms.

Jan White, who has previously served as mayor, and Rick Wood, who has previously served, took the other two four-year terms. Circuit Court Clerk Tammy Allison administered the oath of office to all five council members and to Mayor Rod Cury on Nov. 23.

Jackson and Bales will take their seats at the December council meeting while the other three wait until January. Cury, who was already serving, will keep doing the job for two more years.