The complete schedule of athletic events at the three county high schools for the week of April \5-11 is listed below. For postponements or other changes see southwestdistrictva.org.

Graham

April 5 – The boys and girls middle school track teams host a meet.

Richlands:

April 6 – The boys’ tennis team goes to George Wythe and the girls’ play George Wythe at home. The varsity softball team hosts James Monroe.

Richlands

April 5 – The middle school track teams go to Graham. The junior varsity softball team hosts Grundy and the junior varsity baseball team goes to Union.

April 6 – The boys and girls track teams go to Central Wise. The varsity baseball team goes to Honaker and the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams host Honaker.

April 7 – The junior varsity baseball team hosts Chilhowie and the varsity goes to Chilhowie.

April 10 – The junior varsity and varsity softball teams host Central Wise.

April 11 – The junior varsity baseball team hosts Mountain Mission.

Tazewell

April 5 – The middle school track teams go to Graham. The junior varsity and varsity baseball team goes to Lebanon and the coed junior varsity and the boys’ varsity soccer teams host Fort Chiswell.

April 6 – The boys and girls track teams go to Patrick Henry. The varsity baseball team Hosts Cornerstone Christian Academy. The girls’ soccer teams hosts Carroll County. The middle school softball team hosts Richlands and the varsity softball team goes to Wyoming East. The tennis teams play Riverview.

April 7 – The boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams host Ridgeview.

April 11 - The varsity and junior varsity softball teams host Va. High.