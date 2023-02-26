Richlands has not seen an increase in its tax base since 2013, and the total assessed value of property has remained relatively stable over the past 10 years, according to a financial analysis prepared by Davenport and Company.

The Richmond based firm was hired by the town to prepare a comprehensive analysis of the town’s financial position. They presented the results to council at its Feb. 14 meeting.

In 2012 the town’s total assessed value of taxable property was $265,132,617. In 2021 it was $294,858,329 with the bulk of the increase coming in 2013 when it went up eight percent to $286,141,821.

The report shows the town’s general fund producing a minimal surplus in one of the last five years. The analysis shows the town started going in the red in 2019 and it had ballooned to $527,716 by 2021. The report from Davenport outlined some options for fixing the problems.

Officials suggested using ARPA money to balance the books and to establish a reserve fund for the town, putting $300,000 into reconciling the fund balance and $900,000 to cover the 16 percent needed for reserve.

The study said the town had just $728,839 in general fund debt that can easily be repaid. The report said the impact of increased real estate and personal property taxes on the town’s budget were not known because the 2022 audit has not been completed.

The picture was not as bright for the water and sewer funds. The study showed the water fund growing at 2 percent per year but the expenditures at 3 percent or more.

The report also showed that the water and sewer fund’s debt was nearly $3 million and growing. The electric fund is breaking even and that part of the town’s operation has no debt.

Davenport recommended the town adopt a policy of maintaining a reserve in the water and sewer and electric funds to cover 180 days of operation and maintenance expenses. The report said the town did not have enough growth in the funds to cover any additional capital investment without increasing revenue.

Davenport recommended the town develop a Capital Improvement Program with annual adherence to a balanced budget as the main goal. It also recommended prioritizing projects related to health, safety and the preservation of assets.

Council was scheduled to hold a special, non-voting meeting Feb. 28 to discuss the budget and the electrical system. Council members Jan White, Laura Mollo and Rick Wood asked for the meeting.