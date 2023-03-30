The Bristol Ballet Company, now in its 74th season, cordially invites you and your family to attend a special production of a timeless fairy tale classic with two performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 13 at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown. Show times are 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on that date.

Be part of Princess Aurora’s journey as she is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse. If she pricks her finger on a spindle, she will fall into a deep sleep for one hundred years, only to be awakened by true love’s kiss. The good fairies, led by the Lilac Fairy, guide Aurora and Prince Desire towards their happily ever after—set to Tchaikovsky’s soaring, beautiful score.

This adaptation of “The Sleeping Beauty” will be the first production to be directed by Moira Frazier Ostrander, Bristol Ballet’s new Artistic and School of Ballet Director. Frazier Ostrander previously served as Managing Director for four years under former Artistic Director Michele Plescia, who retired last year after 18 years with the company.

“I’m very excited to finally present to audiences a new take on this beloved classical ballet,” said Frazier Ostrander. “We began planning the project three years ago, but were forced to cancel due to the pandemic. This is the first time since 1998 that Bristol Ballet has had the opportunity to perform this wonderful tale.”

Frazier Ostrander has added a bit of a twist to the fairy tale, with the leading role interchanging between Young Aurora, performed by Bristol Ballet company dancer Emerson Gillispie, and a Dream Aurora played by professional ballerina Erin Ginn. Jace Coronado will reprise his role as Prince Desire. Guest performers Ginn and Coronado return regularly to Bristol Ballet, most recently as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in December’s production of The Nutcracker.

Ginn, a Kingsport, Tenn. native who now resides in New York City, teaches Classical Ballet and is a certified Pilates Instructor. She began her ballet training at a young age under Karen Gibbons-Brown and attended the Walnut Hill School of Performing Arts, receiving Honors for Outstanding Achievement in Ballet. She began her professional career as an apprentice with the Cincinnati Ballet and graduated with High Distinction from Indiana University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Ballet Performance. She has danced nationally and internationally with a number of ballet companies across the country.

Coronado also resides in New York and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance and Vocal Performance from West Texas A&M and studied at the School of American Ballet. He has appeared in a number of productions on Broadway including West Side Story, Disney’s Aladdin, Guys and Dolls, and An American in Paris. He also works as a Master Teacher and Choreographer for various schools and companies in the New England area.

The performances will feature all of the students and company members of Bristol Ballet, as well as community members, including Theatre Bristol actor Steve Baskett and Bristol Ballet instructor Beth Barnette.

Bristol Ballet’s “The Sleeping Beauty” is made possible by sponsors Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, Food City, and Eastman Credit Union and by grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now from $10.50 - $21.50 at www.paramountbristol.org/event/sleeping-beauty/. For more information about Bristol Ballet visit BristolBallet.org.